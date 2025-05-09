North Charleston Officers Honoured for Arresting Juveniles in Robbery of Elderly Man

North Charleston, S.C. – Two officers from the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) were honoured on Thursday for their quick and effective work in solving a robbery case involving an elderly victim.

The officers—Patrolman Broughton and Police First Class Cooper—were recognised for arresting two juvenile suspects involved in the violent robbery that took place last month on East Montague Avenue.

Elderly Man Attacked After Witnessing Shoplifting

According to police, the elderly man had seen a group of juveniles shoplifting in a store. Feeling that something wasn’t right, he left the area, but just moments later, he was violently attacked by an unknown person who stole his wallet.

The man suffered serious injuries to his arms, legs, and face, and police immediately began searching for the suspects.

Officers Act Quickly and Catch Suspects

Ptl. Broughton, who was nearby at the time, spotted a juvenile matching the suspect’s description. He and Pfc. Cooper spoke to the suspect and found that he had stolen cash, matching the amount reported missing by the victim. The juvenile was charged with strong-armed robbery.

While Ptl. Broughton was processing the first suspect, Pfc. Cooper reviewed footage from the city’s surveillance cameras. The video clearly showed the assault, and with help from the School Resource Officer Unit, they were able to identify the second suspect. He was also arrested soon after.

Officers Praised for Their Teamwork

The North Charleston Police Department praised both officers for their excellent teamwork and dedication to justice. Their fast action not only helped solve the crime, but also led to the recovery of the victim’s stolen money.

Thanks to the quick thinking and teamwork of two North Charleston police officers, justice was served for an elderly man who was violently robbed. Their actions show the importance of strong police coordination and the value of city surveillance tools. The community has praised their efforts in keeping the streets safer.

SOURCE