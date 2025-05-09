North Charleston Man Charged After Overdose Death at Sober Living Home

North Charleston, S.C. – A 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a fatal overdose that happened at a sober living residence in April. Authorities say Robert Edward Williamson Jr. now faces nine serious charges, including involuntary manslaughter and fentanyl trafficking.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the charges in a statement following the April 20 overdose that occurred in the 1900 block of Old Parsonage Road.

Victim Found Unresponsive in Bathroom

Deputies were called to the residence around 9:54 a.m. after a suspected overdose was reported. When they arrived, they found the victim unresponsive and attempted emergency life-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A clear plastic baggie containing an unknown powder was found under the victim’s left armpit, raising suspicions of drug involvement. The woman had reportedly been sober for at least 90 days before the incident, according to deputies.

Housemates Thought Victim Was Getting Ready to Leave

According to reports, the victim had not attended the usual morning meeting that day. Housemates thought she was preparing for an Easter lunch with her family. She had been in the bathroom for a long time, and when they checked on her, they found her slumped over the bathtub, unresponsive, with a toothbrush in her hand.

Emergency services were called immediately, and life-saving efforts continued until first responders arrived, but unfortunately, it was too late.

Investigation Links Williamson to Fentanyl Supply

Following the incident, investigators were able to connect Robert Williamson to the crime. Using a search warrant, deputies recovered text messages from Williamson’s phone where he allegedly discussed selling fentanyl in exchange for money.

Police also found multiple weapons at his home, including a Ruger P90, Walther P99 CAS, and an AR-15 rifle.

Multiple Charges Filed

Williamson now faces several charges, including:

Involuntary manslaughter

Trafficking fentanyl

Three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon

Three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime

Driving under suspension

He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center, where he remains as of now. Although he was granted a $50,647 bond for the manslaughter charge, he has not been released.

The death of a sober resident at a recovery home has turned into a major criminal case involving drug trafficking and illegal weapons. Authorities say Robert Williamson’s alleged actions directly led to the fatal overdose. The case highlights the dangers of fentanyl and the challenges faced even in recovery-focused environments. Investigations are still ongoing.

SOURCE