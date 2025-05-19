NAACP Charleston conducts its second annual health fair for community people

The NAACP Charleston Branch held its second annual health fair to help the community focus on their health. The event offered free health screenings, fun activities, and advice from experts to people of all ages.

About the Health Fair

The health fair was created to give people better access to medical resources and information. Dorothy Jenkins, president of NAACP Charleston, said the event focuses on caring for the mind, body, and soul. The local library also joined by giving out books to children to encourage reading.

More Vendors and Educational Displays

This year, the event included more vendors like Roper St. Francis and educational booths. One special booth, “Black Footprints: Past and Present,” showed inventions by African Americans that helped improve healthcare. Visitors learned interesting facts about everyday products invented by African Americans.

Community Impact

Mattie Sanders, a vendor, said many visitors were surprised to learn about these important inventions. Dorothy Jenkins said she hopes everyone leaves the fair knowing their health matters. Besides health services, there were free books and support from groups like the Red Cross and the Palmetto Project.

Looking Ahead

The NAACP plans to host the health fair again next May, continuing to support the health and well-being of the Charleston community.

