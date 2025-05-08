Moncks Corner Crash Victim Dies After Two-Car Collision on Hwy. 17A

A tragic update has emerged from a recent car crash in Moncks Corner, South Carolina. One of the people injured in the two-vehicle collision on Highway 17A near Horseshoe Road has now passed away, authorities confirmed.

What Happened on Hwy. 17A?

The crash took place on Tuesday, May 1, at around 3 p.m., involving a 2007 Honda sedan and a Toyota Camry. According to Trooper William Bennett from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Honda was traveling north on Hwy. 17A, while the Toyota Camry, carrying both a driver and a passenger, was heading south.

As the Camry attempted to turn left into a driveway, the Honda struck it. The impact left both the driver and passenger of the Camry seriously injured. They were rushed to Trident Hospital for treatment.

One Fatality Confirmed

Days after the accident, one of the injured parties—the passenger in the Toyota Camry—succumbed to their injuries. Their identity has not yet been released, as the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office is waiting to notify next of kin.

The driver of the Honda sedan was reported to be uninjured, and no additional passengers were in that vehicle at the time of the crash.

Investigation Ongoing

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the accident. At this point, it’s not clear whether any charges will be filed or if any contributing factors such as speed or driver distraction were involved.

Authorities will likely review traffic footage (if available) and gather witness statements as part of their detailed investigation to understand exactly how the collision occurred.

Road Safety Reminder

This tragic incident is a painful reminder of how quickly everyday travel can turn dangerous. Whether it’s turning into a driveway or navigating a busy road like Hwy. 17A, caution, patience, and awareness are essential for all drivers. Local officials urge drivers to take extra care, especially when making turns across oncoming traffic.

A life has been lost following a serious crash on Hwy. 17A in Moncks Corner, marking another sad chapter in South Carolina’s ongoing road safety challenges. With the investigation still in progress, further details are expected in the coming days. Meanwhile, the community mourns the victim and hopes for the recovery of the surviving driver.

