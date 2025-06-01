Lowcountry groups hold hurricane preparedness events

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. — As the official 2025 hurricane season approaches on June 1, several counties across the Lowcountry are hosting hurricane preparedness events throughout May and June to help residents stay informed and safe.

Dorchester County’s Hurricane Expo and Family Fun Day

Thomas McNeal from Dorchester County Emergency Management joined Good Morning Charleston to discuss their upcoming event designed to educate and engage the public.

The 2025 Hurricane Expo and Family Fun Day will be held on May 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ashley River Park in Summerville. The event offers a mix of valuable hurricane preparedness information and family-friendly activities.

McNeal explained the importance of preparing everyone, from longtime residents familiar with hurricanes to newcomers who may be unfamiliar or fearful.

“We see two categories, those who have lived in hurricane country their whole life and a lot of them are stuck in the world of the past… And then we have folks that come in from the Midwest or other places where hurricanes aren’t an issue, and they know nothing. They are either completely oblivious or terrified,” said McNeal.

The Expo will feature experts from the National Weather Service, South Carolina Emergency Management, and Dorchester County Emergency Management ready to answer questions. Attendees will also meet local first responders and explore a “Touch-a-Truck” display showcasing emergency vehicles.

Additional vendors will provide information about county services, including mosquito control, animal control, and law enforcement.

Hurricane Preparedness Events Across Lowcountry Counties

Other counties in the region have also scheduled events to boost hurricane readiness:

Charleston County

Kiawah Hurricane Preparedness Day: May 30

Governor’s Hurricane Tabletop Exercise: June 5

James Island Hurricane Expo: June 28

Berkeley County

Fresh Anointing Ministries Health and Wellness Fair: June 28

Residents interested in hosting or arranging speakers on hurricane preparedness for local events can submit a request to county emergency management.

