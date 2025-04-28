High Tide Horror: Why 7-10 PM Could Be Catastrophic for Lowcountry Residents

Residents along the South Carolina coast are being urged to stay alert as a Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for Charleston and Colleton counties. The advisory will be in effect from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Sunday evening, with minor flooding expected along coastlines and tidal waterways.

What to Expect During the Advisory

Officials forecast that water levels could rise up to about half a foot above ground level in some low-lying areas. Saltwater flooding could begin impacting roads about 1–2 hours before and after the evening’s high tides.

High tide is expected at 8:33 PM in Charleston Harbor and at 8:41 PM at Fort Pulaski. This is the time when flooding risks will be highest, and roadways near tidal waters could become dangerous.

Safety Tips for Coastal Flooding

Drivers are strongly advised to be cautious and avoid flooded roads. It may be tempting to cross through standing water, but it is dangerous and can damage your vehicle badly, especially since saltwater is highly corrosive.

If you live in an area known for tidal flooding, it’s important to take the necessary precautions now. Move your vehicles to higher ground and prepare for possible road closures.

Stay Alert and Plan Ahead

Keep an eye on official updates from the National Weather Service and local authorities. Coastal flood events like this can escalate quickly, so staying informed is the best way to protect yourself and your property.

Remember, even a small amount of saltwater flooding can cause significant problems. Stay safe, plan ahead, and avoid any unnecessary travel during the advisory hours.

