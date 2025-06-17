Seabrook island

Goose Creek police support the search for a murder investigation in North Carolina

by John
Published On:
Law enforcement officials from Goose Creek joined forces with North Carolina authorities on Monday to execute a search warrant in the area. The operation took place at a home on Alston Circle, with authorities from both the Goose Creek Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) involved.

Details of the Search

According to Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe, the search was part of an ongoing murder investigation. While specific details of the case remain limited, the search is connected to efforts by North Carolina agencies to gather evidence related to the crime.

News 2 has contacted the NCSBI for additional information regarding the investigation, but further updates have not yet been provided.

Ongoing Investigation

At this time, the investigation is still active, and law enforcement is working to uncover more details surrounding the case. The involvement of multiple agencies highlights the seriousness of the situation and the coordination needed in complex criminal investigations.

