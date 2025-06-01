Dorchester County’s storm Expo helps families prepare for the storm season

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — As hurricane season begins this Sunday and runs through November 30, Lowcountry officials are encouraging the community to get ready amid forecasts predicting an “above-normal” year. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projects a 60% chance of an active season, with 13 to 19 named storms expected.

The annual Dorchester County Hurricane Expo, held to educate residents about tropical weather preparedness, continues its tradition of raising awareness. Since 2012, this event has helped longtime locals and newcomers alike understand the risks and learn how to stay safe during hurricane season.

Attendees of all ages get hands-on experience with emergency response efforts, including search and rescue demonstrations and insights into how hurricanes, tropical storms, and tornadoes develop and impact the region.

“Every storm is different, and forecasts change,” said Thomas McNeal, Director of Emergency Management. “It’s vital to listen to trusted sources like emergency managers, first responders, and reliable news outlets for updates.”

McNeal highlighted a common misconception that inland communities face less risk. He explained that Lowcountry’s marshlands and swamps can cause severe flooding even far from the coast, as seen with Tropical Storm Debby.

“The biggest threat for many isn’t wind, but fresh water flooding from heavy rains,” McNeal said. “This kind of flooding causes more deaths during tropical events than the storms themselves.”

Residents are urged to develop an emergency plan, assemble a disaster supply kit, and familiarize themselves with local evacuation zones. You can check your evacuation zone on the South Carolina Emergency Management Division website.

Emergency services prepare early for each season by staging personnel and resources to respond quickly when storms strike. McNeal stressed the importance of heeding evacuation orders and safety protocols.

“We start preparing days before a storm even makes headlines,” he said. “Emergency crews work tirelessly to clear roads and assist those in need as fast as possible. Your cooperation helps save lives.”

The county recommends having at least three days’ worth of food and water on hand. For more tips and information on hurricane preparedness, visit here.

