Classical Pride Charleston begins its second year at Piccolo Spoleto

Charleston, S.C. – For the second consecutive year, the Unitarian Universalist Church will host Classical Pride Charleston, a Piccolo Spoleto event that showcases the contributions of queer composers throughout history. The concert, set for June 7, highlights a critical moment for the LGBTQ+ community, as anti-trans bills are being passed across the country in 2025. This year’s performance promises to inspire, bring awareness, and promote messages of equality during challenging times.

A Bold Mission in Challenging Times

Ryan Pagels, the church’s music director and creator of the event, explained that performing in today’s climate requires courage. “We are very social-justice-oriented,” Pagels said. “And this is obviously a big part of doing this concert — bringing awareness and celebrating people who otherwise wouldn’t get to be celebrated.”

The concert is part of Pagels’s ongoing re-examination of the music presented at the church, which he has worked to diversify and expand in his four years as music director.

Musical Highlights and Historical Pieces

For this year’s Classical Pride Charleston, Pagels has teamed up with the Chancel Choir, Palmetto Peace Choir, and the Classical Pride Chamber Orchestra. The concert will feature Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” as the major piece. Though Pagels initially planned to showcase Copland’s “Clarinet Concerto,” he opted for the “Appalachian Spring” after the clarinetist was unable to perform due to family commitments. Copland’s work, known for its representation of American classical music, will offer a recognizable piece to the audience, according to Pagels.

The concert will also feature Mark Miller’s “I Choose Love”, a deeply meaningful piece that pays tribute to the victims of the 2015 racial massacre at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston. As the 10th anniversary of the massacre approaches, the decision to bring the piece back this year was unanimous. Pagels expressed, “I was very, very happy that we all agreed, yes, this is an important piece.”

Expanding the Church’s Musical Horizons

Pagels has worked to challenge the church’s choir to broaden its musical horizons, introducing more music theory and complex pieces. Tim Rinaman, a bass singer at the Unitarian Universalist Church, shared that Pagels has brought variety and depth to the choir’s repertoire. Rinaman notes that the pieces Pagels chooses often have a rich complexity, which helps grow both the choir and the church’s overall musical offerings.

Giving Back to the Community

One of Pagels’s goals as music director is to provide two large musical offerings a year to give back to the community. While Classical Pride is an integral part of that mission, Pagels’s vision for the future includes events like the “Phantasmagorical Extravaganza” at Halloween, a family-friendly concert aimed at bringing more fun and creativity to the church’s programming.

Pagels is also working to make Classical Pride even more inclusive. For next year’s event, he plans to commission a local queer composer to create a new piece for the concert. “If you happen to be a composer, shoot me a message,” Pagels said, expressing his hope to connect with talented musicians in the community.

Event Details

Classical Pride Charleston will take place at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Charleston at 7:30 p.m. on June 7. The concert will cost $30 for tickets.

