Charleston Weather Update: Warm Temperatures and Thunderstorms Expected Through the Weekend

Charleston, SC – South Carolina is entering a typical summer-like weather pattern, bringing daily chances for showers and thunderstorms as a stalled front remains over the region. According to the National Weather Service, the pattern will persist through the weekend, bringing increasing heat and moisture, along with a higher risk of storms—especially by Friday and Saturday.

Daily Rain Chances and Rising Temperatures

The week started off warm and unsettled, and the trend is expected to continue. Here’s how the forecast looks:

Wednesday:

High temperatures range from 75°F to 83°F, with scattered showers likely throughout the day. Rain may be light to moderate, but localized downpours can’t be ruled out.

Thursday:

Temperatures will climb a bit higher, with highs between 78°F and 86°F. As moisture builds in the atmosphere, the chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms increases. Most areas will remain dry during the morning, but cloud cover may build quickly.

Friday and Saturday:

These two days will bring the highest chances of thunderstorms, with temperatures in the 80°F to 85°F range. Some storms may be strong, producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. Outdoor plans may need to be adjusted, especially in the afternoon hours.

Charleston Area Outlook

Charleston and the surrounding Lowcountry will experience similar conditions. While early parts of the day may start off relatively dry, rain and thunderstorms are likely to develop by the afternoon, especially on Friday. Drivers should be cautious during these times due to the possibility of wet roads and reduced visibility.

Safety Reminders

With daily storms expected, residents are encouraged to take the following precautions:

Keep umbrellas and rain gear handy.

Watch for sudden weather changes, especially during the afternoon.

Avoid outdoor activities during active thunderstorms.

Drive cautiously when roads are wet, especially during downpours.

Charleston is set for a stretch of classic summer-like weather, with warm temperatures and daily rain chances. The biggest impact will likely be seen Friday into Saturday, when stronger storms could cause minor disruptions. Stay weather-aware and make sure to monitor updates if you have weekend plans.

