Charleston Southern University’s flight program grows, and students provide suggestions

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – The skies just got brighter for aspiring pilots as Charleston Southern University (CSU) has officially expanded its Aeronautics Program by purchasing a flight school at Summerville Airport. This move is expected to boost aviation training for students and open more doors for future airline pilots.

Flight School Acquisition Marks a New Chapter

The university has bought what was formerly known as Chucktown Flight Training, LLC, located at the Summerville Airport on Greyback Road. On Monday, officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate this big step forward in aviation education.

CSU had already partnered with Chucktown Flight Training when its aeronautics program launched back in 2021. What began with just 19 students and one faculty member has now grown into a full program with over 170 students and staff—a clear sign of increasing demand and success.

Training the Next Generation of Airline Pilots

Students enrolled in the Aeronautics – Private Pilot degree program receive hands-on flight training that takes them from learning basic piloting to becoming certified flight instructors. After completing their degrees, many students return to CSU as flight instructors, helping to build their 1,000 required flight hours to qualify for a Restricted Airline Transport Pilot (R-ATP) certification, as per FAA rules.

Student Sees Huge Benefits in Ownership Change

Lane Squires, a senior in the program, is one of the many students excited about the new ownership. His love for flying began in high school, and now he’s training to become a flight instructor himself.

“It’s great,” Squires said. “The people teaching us in the classroom are now the same people guiding us in the cockpit. If we have questions, we can go directly to them.”

He emphasized the importance of safety in aviation and said he looks forward to passing on his knowledge to future students.

“Safety is always No. 1,” he said. “If we don’t get safety right, then we’re not doing anything right.”

Program to Expand Further in 2024–2025

Officials at Charleston Southern have announced more growth plans for the next academic year. By August, students can expect a new classroom and lab wing inside the university’s engineering building, giving the aeronautics program even more space to expand and thrive.

Charleston Southern University’s purchase of a flight school at Summerville Airport shows its deep commitment to aviation education. With solid training, hands-on learning, and a focus on safety, the program is preparing students to take off into successful careers in aviation. As the aeronautics program continues to grow, so will the opportunities for students dreaming of flying high.

