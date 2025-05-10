Charleston County prepared for potential changes to FEMA disaster reimbursement

As hurricane season approaches, Charleston County is making preparations—not just for storms, but also for possible changes in how disaster relief is given. With new discussions happening at the federal level, local officials are getting ready to take on more responsibility if needed.

County Officials Brace for Shift in Disaster Relief Roles

Traditionally, FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) has handled much of the disaster response across the U.S. But now, there are talks that the federal government may limit its involvement, meaning state and local governments like Charleston County would need to step in more than before.

District 2 Councilman Larry Kobrovsky expressed his concern:

“It’s very sobering discussions because I remember Hugo,” he said. “If something like that happened again, it looks like we might be on our own.”

More Pressure on Local Governments

Because of efforts to reduce the size of the federal government, especially under the Trump Administration, more responsibility for disaster recovery could fall to local agencies.

District 3 Councilman Robert L. Wehrman added that while national-level disaster handling is ideal due to the unpredictability of natural disasters, local efforts could still help reduce risk.

“You don’t know where the hurricane will hit or the tornado will touch down,” he said. “Maybe we can at least reduce those risks at the state level.”

Higher Damage Threshold Could Limit Federal Aid

Currently, if a disaster exceeds what the state can manage, the governor can request a federal disaster declaration, opening the door to financial support. However, new rules under discussion could raise the required damage amount for that request to be accepted.

Justin Pierce, Director of Emergency Management for Charleston County, explained:

“The new threshold being discussed is $50 million in damages. That’s a big change. In the last 11 years, South Carolina had 13 federally supported disasters. Under the new limit, only five would have qualified.”

This would mean many local disasters that previously got help from FEMA might no longer get support under the new rule.

Charleston County Identifies Gaps and Acts Early

Despite the uncertainty, Charleston County officials are working to prepare. By studying FEMA’s likely areas of reduced support, they have identified what needs to be improved at the local level.

“We know what FEMA might step back from, and that shows us where our weaknesses are,” said Pierce. “We’re already working on solutions.”

To support this plan, the county’s finance committee has passed a motion to activate emergency management recommendations, ensuring Charleston is better prepared to manage on its own if needed.

As hurricane season begins at the end of the month, Charleston County is not waiting to see what happens. With possible federal aid changes on the way, local leaders are taking proactive steps to strengthen their own disaster response systems. They want to make sure the county is ready to act quickly and effectively, even if federal help becomes harder to get.

