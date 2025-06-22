CCSD and Charleston Southern announce the start of a new dual enrollment program

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Charleston County School District (CCSD) and Charleston Southern University (CSU) have teamed up to introduce a new dual enrollment initiative, aimed at providing local high school students with the opportunity to earn college credit while still in high school. The CSU-CCSD Collegiate Pathways Program was unveiled this week and will begin as a pilot program this fall at North Charleston High School, RB Stall High School, and St. John’s High School.

Expanding Opportunities for Local Students

The initiative is designed to give eligible students the chance to earn transferable college credit through CSU’s courses, helping them get a head start on their higher education journey. CCSD Superintendent Anita Huggins expressed excitement about the program, stating, “We are grateful for our partnership with CSU that will expand opportunities for our students. This initiative not only allows them to earn college credit while still in high school but also empowers them to take charge of their academic journey and future success.”

Program Details

The program will be available to 15-20 juniors and seniors at North Charleston High and Stall High. Meanwhile, St. John’s High will start with 15-20 ninth-grade students. To be eligible, students must have at least a 3.0 unweighted GPA and complete a formal application process. Tuition for the program will be fully covered by CCSD, with only a small participation fee required.

The pilot program at these three schools will serve as a foundation for the potential expansion of the program in future years, giving more students access to dual enrollment opportunities.

CSU’s Commitment to Student Success

Dr. Anthony Turner, Vice President for Enrollment at Charleston Southern University, highlighted the significance of the partnership: “Charleston Southern University is thrilled to announce this new partnership with Charleston County School District, a collaboration that is dedicated to providing exceptional educational opportunities for students. This program will offer students not only dual enrollment but direct admissions and a variety of other opportunities currently in development.”

CSU’s involvement in the program is focused on enhancing educational experiences and providing students with the resources they need to succeed and achieve their academic dreams.

A New Path for High School Students

The CSU-CCSD Collegiate Pathways Program represents a major step toward improving educational outcomes for high school students in Charleston. By allowing students to earn college credit early, this program is not only preparing them for higher education but also giving them the tools to take control of their futures.

SOURCE