Against All Odds: Lowcountry Smashes $160K Goal to Fight Deadly Cancer

On Saturday morning, James Island County Park was filled with hope and determination as survivors, friends, family, caregivers, and researchers came together for the annual PanCAN Purple Stride walk. This event aimed to raise awareness and funds to help fight pancreatic cancer, a disease with a five-year survival rate of just 13%.

Event Raises Over $160,000 for Pancreatic Cancer Support

The walk raised more than $160,000, surpassing the fundraising goal. The funds will be used to support local individuals affected by pancreatic cancer and contribute to the fight against this deadly disease.

Some of the money will go toward PanCAN’s patient services, which offer free personalized support to those impacted by pancreatic cancer. Additionally, molecular testing and personalized treatment recommendations will be provided for free through PanCAN’s Know Your Tumor initiative. The event also supports research for new treatments and early detection methods.

Honoring Survivors and Remembering Loved Ones

During the event, top fundraisers and teams were recognized for their efforts in helping raise money for the cause. Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Rob Fowler served as the emcee for this year’s event and expressed his pride in being part of such an important day.

“PurpleStride is an amazing day where survivors, families, caregivers, friends, physicians, and researchers celebrate people currently affected, honor those we’ve lost, and take steps to end pancreatic cancer. Honored to be the emcee again this year!” said Fowler.

The Purple Stride walk on James Island was a powerful reminder of the strength and unity of those affected by pancreatic cancer. The event not only raised significant funds but also provided a platform to honor survivors, remember loved ones, and continue the fight for a cure. With more than $160,000 raised, the event brought hope and support to a community united against pancreatic cancer.

SOURCE