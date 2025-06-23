Aciman’s latest book on love, grief, and second chances is reviewed

CHARLESTON, S.C. — This June, Charleston will be graced with the presence of André Aciman, acclaimed author of Call Me by Your Name and Out of Egypt, as he makes a special appearance to discuss his latest book, Room on the Sea: Three Novellas. The event, held on June 26 at the Charleston Library Society, will offer local readers the rare opportunity to hear from one of today’s most celebrated literary voices.

Aciman is known for his lush, reflective prose that captures the bittersweet longing of his characters. His newest book is no exception, exploring themes of memory, desire, and the pain of missed connections. Through three distinct yet connected novellas, Aciman delves into the complexity of love and relationships, offering a deep meditation on how people carry the past with them and how it shapes their present.

A Deep Dive into Room on the Sea

In Room on the Sea, Aciman returns with his signature exploration of yearning and the fleeting nature of time. The collection’s title novella, “Room on the Sea,” is an exploration of Catherine and Paul, two strangers who meet during jury duty and form an unexpected, intense connection. In the intimate space of the courtroom holding pen, they recognize the risk and possibility within each other’s eyes.

Their connection, brimming with urgency, is poignant and immediate—perhaps even more so because of their understanding that “there is no next time left”. This novella highlights Aciman’s trademark ability to find profound meaning in the small moments of everyday life. From a coffee shop visit to a walk in the rain, Aciman transforms ordinary actions into metaphors for the unexplored possibilities that haunt his characters’ lives.

A Touch of the Uncanny in The Gentleman from Peru

In the second novella, “The Gentleman from Peru,” Aciman stretches the boundaries of realism. This story introduces Raúl, an older man who possesses what seems to be supernatural knowledge of the past. What starts as a party trick—a miraculous healing and a correctly guessed birthday—turns into a meditation on alternate selves, parallel lives, and the mysteries we carry with us. Raúl’s metaphysical gifts take the reader into a space that questions the very nature of human connection, pushing Aciman’s exploration of memory and identity into new, fascinating terrain.

The Devastating Beauty of Mariana

The final novella, “Mariana,” is perhaps the most emotionally intense. Inspired by the Portuguese Letters of the 17th century, it follows a young graduate student at an artists’ academy in Italy. Consumed by unrequited love, the unnamed narrator finds themselves trapped in a spiral of longing and despair. The story explores love’s darker, more corrosive nature, showing how passion, when thwarted, becomes more than a yearning—it becomes an all-consuming haunting.

If the first two novellas suggest moments of near-miss and recovery, “Mariana” is a stark reminder of missed opportunities and the pain of irreversible loss. Aciman’s portrayal of love as a force that transcends time and reason resonates deeply, offering readers a haunting reflection on what remains forever out of reach.

Aciman’s Elegance and Insight

Throughout Room on the Sea, Aciman’s prose retains its trademark elegance, flowing in a way that mirrors the rhythm of memory itself. His characters speak with the kind of wisdom that only comes with age—the understanding that every moment counts, and that connections are both precious and fleeting. These novellas mark a natural evolution in Aciman’s writing, focusing on the quieter, more complex aspects of love and human connection.

For longtime readers, this collection is a continuation of Aciman’s previous works but also a deeper dive into the relationships that unfold when we least expect them, often with far more complexity than we’re prepared for. These stories suggest that the heart’s greatest transformations don’t always occur in the flush of youth but in the long shadows of what remains unresolved.

Aciman’s Visit to Charleston

Charleston readers will likely find themselves especially moved by Aciman’s reflections on time, memory, and the small moments that shape a life. In a city rich with history and echoes of the past, Aciman’s plea to notice the small halos of fleeting moments may strike a particularly poignant chord.

If you want to go: André Aciman will appear at the Charleston Library Society at 6 p.m. on June 26 for a conversation with author Paula McLain about Room on the Sea. The event is expected to be a special experience for readers, with an exclusive review by McLain. Books will be available for purchase at Buxton Books.

