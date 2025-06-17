A former jeweler from Summerville who is accused of killing his wife will begin a new trial on Monday

The retrial for Michael Colucci, a former Summerville jeweler accused of killing his wife in 2015, is scheduled to begin on Monday in Berkeley County. This trial comes after a lengthy delay, as it was originally set to start in May of the previous year. The judge overseeing the case decided to postpone the proceedings due to the potential length of the trial and the unavailability of the judge and staff during the planned dates.

Background of the Case

Colucci’s first trial ended in a mistrial in December 2018 after the jury could not reach a unanimous decision regarding the death of his wife, Sara Lynn Moore-Colucci. The jury deliberated for more than seven hours over two days before declaring they could not come to an agreement on whether Colucci was guilty of murdering his wife.

In May 2015, Sara Lynn Moore-Colucci’s body was found outside the couple’s North Main Street business in Berkeley County. At the time, Michael Colucci claimed that his wife died by suicide. He told investigators that Moore-Colucci hung herself with a garden hose after leaving the couple’s vehicle. However, evidence from the scene and medical reports did not support his version of events. Instead, authorities found indications of a struggle or fight, which led to further investigation.

The Investigation and Arrest

Following Moore-Colucci’s death, local authorities were initially unable to determine the exact cause of her death. In May 2016, after reviewing additional evidence, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents arrested Michael Colucci on charges of strangling his wife to death. This came after Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis requested further investigation into the case.

Colucci now faces a sentence ranging from 30 years to life in prison if convicted.

What’s at Stake in the Retrial

As the retrial begins, all eyes will be on the new jury’s deliberations. The case has been complex, with conflicting evidence and testimonies surrounding the cause of death. While Colucci maintains his innocence, saying Moore-Colucci died by suicide, the prosecution will argue that the evidence points to murder.

This retrial is critical not only for the family involved but also for the justice system to determine whether Michael Colucci is guilty of his wife’s tragic death.

