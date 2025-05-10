A crash on Hwy. 17A in Berkeley County claimed one life and injured another

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – A tragic car accident early Friday morning has left one person dead and another injured in Berkeley County, South Carolina. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a single vehicle and happened on Highway 17A near Hootie Court in the Macedonia community, located about six miles south of Moncks Corner.

Driver Dies at the Scene After Hitting Trees

At around 3:50 a.m., a Chevy sedan was heading south on Hwy. 17A when the vehicle suddenly veered off the road to the right. It then crashed into multiple trees, said Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of the crash.

Passenger Injured, Taken to Hospital

A passenger was also inside the car at the time of the accident. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported the injured passenger to Trident Hospital. As of now, the condition of the passenger has not been released.

Investigation Underway

Officials have not shared the identity of the driver, and the exact cause of the accident is still being investigated. Road conditions, speed, or other factors have not yet been confirmed.

This tragic incident is a reminder of how dangerous the roads can be, especially in the early hours of the morning. As investigations continue, our thoughts are with the families affected by this heartbreaking crash.

