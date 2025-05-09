Three Men in Lowcountry Plead Guilty to Illegally Re-entering the U.S.

Charleston, S.C. – Three Mexican nationals living in the Lowcountry have pleaded guilty to illegally returning to the United States after being deported multiple times, federal authorities said this week.

The men—Luis Alberto Nunez Campos (41), Marco Antonio Martinez-Vences (44), and Jose Diaz Morales (30)—entered guilty pleas, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Repeat Illegal Entries and Criminal Backgrounds

Jose Diaz Morales

Diaz Morales has a serious criminal history. He was first arrested in 2014 by North Charleston Police for third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He later pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery and was deported in 2017.

However, he illegally re-entered the U.S. again and was arrested once more for third-degree assault and battery. On November 13, 2024, he was found guilty at a bench trial in the North Charleston Municipal Court.

Due to his previous felony conviction, Diaz Morales now faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He will be deported again after serving his sentence.

Marco Antonio Martinez-Vences

Martinez-Vences has illegally entered the U.S. at least seven times since June 2008, federal prosecutors said. He has been arrested multiple times by local and state police during these entries.

His most recent arrest was in November 2024 by the City of Charleston Police for felony traffic violations. He now faces up to two years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine and will be deported again after completing his sentence.

Luis Alberto Nunez Campos

Nunez Campos was first deported in March 2001, but was arrested again in January 2025 by Beaufort County deputies for illegal drug charges. Like Martinez-Vences, he faces up to two years in prison and a fine of $250,000, followed by deportation.

Operation Take Back America

The U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed that these cases are part of Operation Take Back America, a federal initiative designed to fight illegal immigration, dismantle transnational criminal organizations, and protect local communities from violent offenders.

U.S. District Judge David C. Norton accepted all three guilty pleas. Sentencing will take place after reports from the U.S. Probation Office are reviewed.

These three cases show how repeat illegal entries, combined with serious criminal behavior, are being handled under stricter federal efforts. Through Operation Take Back America, the U.S. government is aiming to secure borders, fight organized crime, and ensure community safety. These men will now face prison time and be deported once again as part of the justice process.

