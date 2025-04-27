They Lost Loved Ones to Violence – Now They’ve Found Something Powerful in Each Other

In Charleston, families who have lost loved ones to homicide came together for a day of healing, support, and remembrance at the annual Survivors of Homicide Support Group Spring Fellowship Picnic. This event helps grieving families bond and support each other through shared experiences of loss.

A Day of Healing at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church

On Saturday, around 75 people gathered at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in West Ashley for the annual picnic. It was a time for families to enjoy a meal, listen to music, play games, and find comfort in one another’s company. This event is more than just a picnic—it’s an important opportunity for people who have faced similar tragedies to come together and heal.

Megan Wallace, an assistant professor at the Medical University of South Carolina Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, emphasized the importance of these gatherings. “We have survivors, some that have just lost someone this year or even as recent as this past month,” Wallace shared. “And then we have some survivors that have been part of our group for 25 years, going through their own journey and continuing to offer support to others.”

A Supportive Community

The picnic is not just about sharing food and fun—it’s also about finding emotional support. Families and friends who have been impacted by homicide can talk to others who truly understand their pain. Wallace explained that some survivors have been attending these support groups for decades, even continuing to participate in legal processes like court hearings. These long-time members offer their guidance and support to newer survivors.

Additionally, local law enforcement agencies, such as the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the North Charleston Police Department, and the MUSC Crime Victims’ Center, were present at the picnic to offer support related to specific cases, helping families navigate the legal process.

Weekly Support and Lifelong Friendships

Wallace also highlighted the ongoing support offered to families through weekly support groups, individual therapy, and counseling at homes and schools. She recalled a powerful statement made by a survivor years ago: “This is a family that no one starts out wanting to be a part of, but it’s a family, nonetheless.” Wallace believes this perfectly describes the group, where people who have experienced similar loss connect, support each other, and even form lifelong friendships.

Other Events and Resources

Beyond the Spring Fellowship Picnic, the Survivors of Homicide Support Group also hosts a holiday vigil in December and a ceremony for the National Day of Remembrance in September. These events are important moments for families to come together, honor their loved ones, and continue healing as a community.

For anyone who has lost a loved one to homicide and is looking for more resources or support, MUSC’s Homicide Support Services page is available to help guide you on your healing journey.

The Survivors of Homicide Support Group plays a crucial role in offering comfort and understanding to families in Charleston who are grieving the loss of loved ones. The Spring Fellowship Picnic serves as a reminder that while the pain of losing someone to violence is unimaginable, there is a community of people who understand the pain and are there to help. By connecting with others who have faced similar tragedies, survivors find strength, hope, and the support they need to heal.

SOURCE