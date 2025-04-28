Shrimp Season Starts With a Splash! Inside Mount Pleasant’s Can’t-Miss Blessing of the Fleet

Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, celebrated the start of shrimping season in grand style with the much-loved annual Blessing of the Fleet & Seafood Festival. Thousands of locals and visitors gathered on Sunday to honor the hardworking shrimpers and enjoy a day full of community spirit, seafood, and small business showcases.

Honoring the Shrimpers and Their Boats

The heart of the festival was the traditional blessing of each shrimping boat. Pastor John, the volunteer pastor for the event, led the ceremony by introducing each vessel and its captain before offering prayers for a safe and successful season.

“The Blessing of the Fleet starts with us bringing up each individual shrimping boat,” Pastor John said. “We give a short history of each boat, introduce the captains, and send them on their way.”

For the shrimpers, this event is about more than just tradition—it’s one of the few chances they have all year to come together and celebrate before the hard work of the season begins.

“It’s our one day to celebrate and see everybody before the start of the shrimp season,” said local shrimper Michael Cobb. “It’s the only time of year that we all get together because we’re all working different jobs during the year.”

Preparing for a Busy Shrimping Season

Shrimpers spend weeks preparing their boats before the Blessing of the Fleet. They ensure everything is ready so that once the festival ends, they can set sail immediately.

“We’re going to head out to catch shrimp tomorrow,” said Cobb. Other shrimpers also planned to leave early the next morning, heading to deeper waters in hopes of catching thousands of pounds of fresh shrimp.

The excitement and hard work show just how important shrimping remains to South Carolina’s economy and local identity.

Supporting Local Artisans and Small Businesses

The festival was not just about boats and seafood. It also provided an opportunity for small business owners and artisans to showcase their talents.

Dozens of booths lined the festival grounds, selling handmade crafts, jewelry, baskets, and more. Karen Hornback, a sweetgrass artist, was among the many local vendors proudly displaying their creations. She weaves sweetgrass into beautiful items like wine stoppers, pop-sockets, jewelry, and traditional baskets.

“It’s pretty good to see the locals come out and support us,” Hornback said. “The Blessing of the Fleet brings out a lot of the locals and they appreciate the art we do, which is great.”

The Blessing of the Fleet in Mount Pleasant beautifully captures the spirit of the community—honoring tradition, supporting local industries, and celebrating together. As shrimpers head out for the new season and small businesses continue to grow, the event stands as a joyful reminder of how important it is to come together to cherish local culture and craftsmanship. With a strong start like this, the future looks bright for South Carolina’s shrimping community.

SOURCE