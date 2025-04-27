Shocking Dashcam Footage Revealed: What Really Happened in Deadly Charleston Police Chase

A dramatic traffic stop pursuit in North Charleston on Saturday afternoon ended in a fatal crash and several injuries. The incident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Pursuit Begins

According to North Charleston Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs, officers attempted to pull over a U-Haul truck near Dorchester and Meeting Street Roads just before 5 p.m. However, the driver refused to stop and sped off, leading officers on a chase.

The driver took Dorchester Road to the I-26 eastbound highway and later made a left turn toward King Street. At that point, officers decided to discontinue the pursuit once they reached Columbus and King Streets, for safety reasons.

The Crash and Aftermath

Despite the officers stopping the chase, the driver continued down Columbus Street and later crashed near Meeting Street. Police arrived at the scene to find people injured in the crash.

One person was confirmed dead, and several others were reported injured. The police did not release specific details on the extent of the injuries.

Arrests Made and Claims of Sovereign Citizens

After the crash, a female driver and male passenger were arrested by officers. Though their exact charges have not been confirmed, they reportedly identified themselves as sovereign citizens, a group that rejects certain government authority.

Traffic Disruptions

In response to the crash, Meeting Street was closed between Mary and Spring Street, as announced by the Charleston Police Department. Drivers in the area are being advised to find alternative routes while the scene is cleared and the investigation continues.

The pursuit and crash in North Charleston have left one person dead and several others injured. While the police continue their investigation, the incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of high-speed chases. Authorities are urging drivers to remain cautious and follow road safety protocols.

