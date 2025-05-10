Police have released another photo of a North Charleston woman who has been missing since February

Police in North Charleston, South Carolina, are still looking for a woman who went missing more than two months ago. Investigators have now released a second photo of the woman, hoping the public can help find her.

Who Is Missing?

The missing woman is 44-year-old Marchette Chandler. Police now say she was last seen on February 26, near Dorchester Road, close to the Maxway store and the old DSS building.

When Chandler was first reported missing, officers believed she was last seen at her home on Clifton Street on February 16 around 3:15 p.m. But new details have now changed that timeline.

Description of Chandler

Marchette Chandler is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 125 pounds. She has short black braids and light hazel eyes. At the time she was last seen, she was wearing:

A teal bonnet

A gray shirt with the words “Good Morning” printed on it

A black sweater

Blue jeans

Navy blue shoes with white laces

She is also known to carry a leopard print purse.

Mental Health Concerns

According to police, Chandler has mental health issues, which makes it even more important for the public to help locate her quickly. Her safety could be at risk, and she may need medical or emotional support.

Public Asked to Help

The North Charleston Police Department is asking anyone who has seen Chandler or knows where she might be to come forward. You can call the police department directly at 843-740-2800 with any information.

It’s been more than two months since Marchette Chandler went missing, and her loved ones are still searching for answers. With updated details and a new photo released, police hope someone in the community might recognize her or remember seeing her. Every small tip can make a big difference in finding her safe and bringing her home.

