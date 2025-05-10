North Charleston police discover cocaine during their search for the attacker

A man was assaulted in the Ladson area of North Charleston, South Carolina, on Thursday afternoon. While investigating the attack, police also found a bag of marijuana near the scene. The incident has raised concerns in the local community.

Man Found Injured on Highway 78

North Charleston Police responded to the 9400 block of Highway 78 after someone reported a man walking along the road with a head injury. The victim, a 49-year-old man, told police he was passing through Plantation Acres Mobile Home Park to visit a friend when he was attacked.

Victim Describes Sudden Assault

The man said a person he had seen around the area a few times approached him and asked a strange question. The victim said he didn’t understand and gave a simple response, but the man became violent. According to the police report, the attacker slapped him twice and then punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

As the victim tried to defend himself by raising his hands, the attacker picked up what looked like a glass vase and threw it at him. The object hit the victim on the head, causing him to black out.

Victim Wakes Up Bleeding

When the man regained consciousness, he was bleeding from a cut on his head. He said the attacker and two other people, who had been watching during the incident, had all left the area by then.

Police Find Marijuana Bag at Scene

While investigating the area around the assault, police found a clear Ziploc bag tied in a knot containing a green, plant-like substance. A test confirmed it was presumptive for marijuana. Officers also found drops of blood on the road and the victim’s hat in a ditch across the street.

Interestingly, no broken glass was found in the area, even though the victim said he was struck with a glass object.

Police Ask for Public’s Help

The North Charleston Police Department is continuing the investigation and asking for help from anyone who might have seen the attack. If you have any information, you can call the Police Tip Line at 843-607-2076.

This incident shows how quickly everyday situations can turn violent, even in familiar neighborhoods. While the victim is lucky to have survived the attack, the presence of marijuana at the scene also adds another layer of concern. Local residents are now hoping for a quick arrest, and police are working to find those responsible.

