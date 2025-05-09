Man Shot Dead During Attempted Home Invasion in Dorchester County

Dorchester County, S.C. – A man who was shot and killed during an attempted home invasion has been identified by Dorchester County’s coroner.

According to Coroner Paul Brouthers, the man was Richard Williams, 42, from Summerville. He was fatally shot after illegally entering a home on Hope Drive at around 1:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

Man Died at the Scene

Officials confirmed that Williams was pronounced dead at the scene at around 7:27 a.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina to determine more details about the cause of death.

Investigation Underway

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office, is continuing to investigate the case. More information may be released after the autopsy and the conclusion of the investigation.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the homeowner or any details about who fired the shot, and it is unclear if any charges will be filed.

A home invasion attempt in Dorchester County ended in tragedy when a Summerville man was shot and killed after entering a residence unlawfully. Investigations are ongoing as officials work to understand the full story. The autopsy results are expected to provide more insight in the coming days.

