Kind, patient, loving’: Sister seeks answers in her brother’s hit-and-run crash

A family in Dorchester County, South Carolina, is grieving the loss of their loved one while also searching for answers. Kelly Farmer, a kind-hearted man known for his love of music and dedication to public service, died in a hit-and-run crash. More than anything, his family wants justice—and closure.

Kelly Farmer Killed in Early Morning Hit-and-Run

According to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers, Kelly Farmer, 46, was struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Tabby Lane at around 6:58 a.m. on April 13. He was walking home after reportedly getting a flat tire. Sadly, he was pronounced dead less than an hour after the accident.

Last Phone Call Before Tragedy

Kelly’s sister, Kathryn Farmer, shared that her brother made his final phone call to a friend earlier that morning. During the call, he mentioned his car had a flat tire. His friend advised him to call his sisters for help—but Kelly never did. Instead, he chose to walk the three to four miles back home, a decision that tragically ended his life.

A Gentle Soul with a Love for Music

Kathryn fought back tears while describing her brother as “kind, gentle, and loving.” Kelly was the bass player for a local band named Bullets Benign and was known for his warm and caring nature. “He wouldn’t hurt anyone,” she said. “He’d even try to save insects if he found them.”

His bandmates were like family to him, and Kathryn believes they are just as heartbroken as the rest of his loved ones.

Dedicated Worker at City of Goose Creek

When he wasn’t playing music or enjoying the outdoors, Kelly worked for the City of Goose Creek’s Department of Public Works. He started in the Maintenance Division and later joined the Water Division, where he was praised for his leadership and hardworking attitude.

“He never walked away from a challenge,” said Chuck Denson, the DPW Director. “He was a sponge for knowledge. We’re going to miss him deeply.”

In an official statement, the City of Goose Creek described Kelly as an outstanding employee who had made a lasting impact during his two years of service.

Family Pleads for Accountability

While grieving, the family also hopes that the person responsible for Kelly’s death will be held accountable. Kathryn Farmer said, “I don’t know what that looks like exactly. That’s up to the courts—and God. But I hope they’re held responsible.”

She doesn’t believe the act was intentional. “I hope not. I really don’t know why someone would do this to my brother,” she said.

Kelly’s Car Still Sits in a Parking Lot

Kelly’s car, with its flat tire, remains parked near where he began his walk that morning. It’s a quiet reminder of the steps he took that day—and the lasting impact he had on everyone around him.

Help Needed: Public Asked to Share Information

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the hit-and-run. Anyone who has information about the crash is asked to call 843-953-6010 or dial *HP from a mobile phone.

Kelly Farmer’s death has left a deep hole in the hearts of his family, friends, coworkers, and the local music community. Described as a caring soul, nature lover, and dependable worker, Kelly’s memory will live on. Now, his family just wants justice and hopes that someone will come forward with the information needed to bring closure to this painful chapter.

