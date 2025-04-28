Battery’s Cup Dreams Crushed in Naples – The ONE Play That Changed Everything

Charleston Battery started their USL Jägermeister Cup journey on a tough note, losing 1-0 to FC Naples on Saturday night at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, Florida. Despite holding most of the possession, the Battery couldn’t find a way to score and now have work to do in the group stage.

Early Goal Separates the Sides

The match started quietly, with both teams cautious in the opening 15 minutes. Naples had the first shot, but it was off-target. Charleston got their first real chance through MD Myers in the 17th minute, but his shot was blocked.

Just a minute later, Naples took the lead. Karsen Henderlong scored in the 18th minute, giving the home side a 1-0 advantage that they managed to defend for the rest of the game.

Charleston goalkeeper Luis Zamudio made several key saves, including a big stop in stoppage time before halftime, but the Battery’s offense struggled to create clear chances.

Charleston Push for an Equalizer

Despite dominating possession with 72% control of the ball, Charleston couldn’t manage a shot on target in the first half. They looked more lively after halftime with substitutions that brought fresh energy.

Houssou Landry and Johnny Klein helped create chances, and Aaron Molloy fired two powerful shots on target later in the second half, but both were saved by Naples’ goalkeeper Edward Delgado.

New signing Rubio Rubín made his club debut, coming off the bench in the 72nd minute, but even with fresh legs, Charleston couldn’t break through.

In the dying minutes, Arturo Rodriguez came closest to scoring with a curling shot that hit the post in the 103rd minute, but luck was not on Charleston’s side.

Coach Pirmann Reflects on the Loss

After the match, Head Coach Ben Pirmann credited Naples for their win but also said the Battery lacked toughness and focus, especially in the first half.

He emphasized that no matter the opponent, whether Naples or top Championship sides like Tampa Bay or D.C. United, Charleston needs to work harder, be tougher, and show more hunger on the field.

Pirmann praised the traveling Battery fans for their incredible support and promised the team would work on improving ahead of the next matches.

Dossantos Shares His Thoughts

Defender Nathan Dossantos also said the team made life harder for themselves, losing focus and giving Naples chances they should have prevented.

He noted that while Charleston were much better in the second half, the team needs to be consistent, especially on the road, where they have struggled this season compared to previous years.

What’s Next for the Battery?

The loss puts Charleston sixth in their Jägermeister Cup group. They have three more group matches to turn things around and aim for the knockout stage.

The Battery return home next weekend, hosting Hartford Athletic on Saturday, May 3rd, at Patriots Point. Fans can get their tickets through SeatGeek.com.

Charleston Battery’s USL Jägermeister Cup journey started with disappointment, but there is still plenty of football left to be played. With hard work, better focus, and the passionate support of their fans, the Battery will look to bounce back in their upcoming matches. The message from the team is clear: work harder, be tougher, and fight for every point.

