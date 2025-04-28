40 Years of Blooms & Blessings: Inside Edisto’s Can’t-Miss Spring Tradition

The spirit of community was alive and well in Charleston County this Sunday as the Edisto Presbyterian Church kicked off its 40th Annual Spring Festival and Parade. With perfect weather and a lively atmosphere, thousands of visitors and residents came together for a fun-filled afternoon of fellowship, celebration, and entertainment.

Record Crowds Gather for the Celebration

Last year’s event saw over 2,000 attendees at Jane Edwards Elementary School, but this year, organizers expected to double that number—and the crowd did not disappoint. The festival has grown into a major community event, drawing families, friends, and new neighbors from across the area.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Geechee Southern Steppers, News 2, and many other local businesses and organizations proudly participated in the colourful parade. Marchers, floats, and performers brought energy and excitement to the streets as the parade made its way through town.

Family Fun After the Parade

Once the parade ended, the fun continued with a lively community party. Guests of all ages enjoyed live entertainment, a vibrant kid’s zone, delicious food trucks, and a wide variety of vendors offering everything from handmade crafts to tasty treats.

One excited participant, Nicholas Werts, a newcomer to the area, shared his happiness about joining the event with his family and new neighbors.

“We lived in West Ashley for years and recently moved out here. We’re excited to be part of the community and to celebrate with the kids of E.B. Ellington,” he said, smiling.

A Time for Fellowship and Fun

The heart of the event was all about bringing people together. Natasha Jones, a member of the Edisto Presbyterian Church, explained the real meaning behind the festival.

“This is the time of the year when we fellowship, catch up with each other’s lives, and just have fun. We eat, laugh, listen to music—it’s about sharing happiness,” she said.

Organizers said they are already looking forward to next year’s parade, which they hope will be even bigger and better as the tradition continues to grow.

The Edisto Presbyterian Church’s 40th Annual Spring Festival and Parade was a true celebration of community, culture, and connection. With music, food, fun activities, and plenty of smiles, the event brought people together in the best way possible. As the church and community look ahead to an even larger event next year, it’s clear that this joyful tradition has become a much-loved part of Charleston County’s heart and soul.

