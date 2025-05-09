Twin Brothers Arrested for Damaging AC Unit on Store Rooftop in North Charleston

North Charleston, S.C. – Two twin brothers were arrested early Wednesday morning after police caught them trying to dismantle an air conditioning unit on top of a store on Rivers Avenue. According to the North Charleston Police Department, the incident took place around 5 a.m. at the At Home store.

Attempt to Steal Metal Ends in Arrest

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Adam Lehr and Austin Lehr with tools believed to be used for damaging the AC unit. According to the incident report, both brothers were carrying bags filled with equipment commonly used to break down machinery.

Police reviewed video footage and saw Adam climbing the building to reach the AC unit. He started taking it apart and threw the removed metal parts down to the ground. Austin, standing below, tried to bend the metal, likely to make it easier to carry or sell.

Charges and Bonds Set for Both Brothers

The two were arrested on the spot. As per Charleston County Jail records, Austin Lehr is charged with property damage to obtain metals and was given a $5,000 bond.

Adam Lehr is facing two charges: possession of tools capable of a crime and property damage to obtain metals. His bond was set at $10,000.

Police believe the motive behind the crime was to sell the metal for money, which is becoming a growing issue in many areas.

A planned attempt to steal metal from an AC unit by twin brothers was stopped in time by North Charleston Police. The quick police response, supported by video evidence, led to both suspects being caught red-handed. This incident serves as a reminder of rising theft cases involving valuable metals and highlights the importance of building security.

