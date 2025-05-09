Truck Loses Load on Clements Ferry Road, Causes Traffic Delays

Charleston, S.C. – A truck lost part of its load early Thursday morning on Clements Ferry Road, leading to traffic delays and a temporary lane closure. The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. near Clements Crest Lane, heading in the direction of I-526.

Charleston police quickly arrived at the scene to manage traffic and ensure road safety. One lane had to be shut down while the debris was cleared. Police advised drivers to be cautious and expect delays while using that route.

Officials have not released details about what fell from the truck or what caused the load to drop. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Morning commuters experienced slow-moving traffic due to the blocked lane. Drivers were encouraged to use alternate routes or allow extra travel time.

The early morning truck incident on Clements Ferry Road caused temporary traffic disruption and reminded drivers to be cautious on busy routes. Thanks to a quick response by police, the area was secured, and cleanup began shortly after. Updates will be shared if more information is released.

SOURCE