Teen Arrested in Connection with Charleston Shootings Near Johnson Street

A 16-year-old has been arrested in relation to one of two shootings that took place on Sunday near Johnson Street in Charleston. The teen faces multiple charges, including assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of first-degree assault and battery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

What Happened on Sunday?

The incident occurred early Sunday morning, when Charleston police officers were patrolling the area of Johnson Street and America Street. While on duty, the officers heard the sound of 10-12 gunshots in the area. Shortly after, they discovered a teenage victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The injured individual was quickly transported to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Chaos Following the Shooting

As officers were attending to the victim, a large and unruly crowd gathered in the area, escalating the situation. The gathering created a volatile environment, prompting authorities to call in backup units and agents from nearby jurisdictions to assist in managing the situation.

Charges and Arrest

Following the investigation, the 16-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with several serious offenses, including assault and battery and illegal possession of a weapon during the commission of the crime. The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the two shootings that took place in the area.

while the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, the situation escalated quickly, resulting in the need for additional police support. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the shootings, with one teenager now in custody.

