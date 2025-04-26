Summerville Man Gunned Down in North Charleston Road Rage Attack

Road rage can turn dangerous very quickly, and sadly, it ended in tragedy in North Charleston, South Carolina. On Thursday, a 50-year-old man from Summerville lost his life after a road rage incident turned violent.

What Happened in North Charleston

Early Thursday morning around 7:50 a.m., police were called to the area of Ingleside Drive and Zeppelin Drive. They were responding to reports of a fight between drivers.

When police arrived, they found Kristoffer Wilson seriously hurt from a gunshot wound to his torso. He was rushed to Trident Medical Center but sadly died shortly before 1 p.m.

How the Incident Unfolded

According to reports, witnesses said Wilson had been driving in an unusual or reckless way. Another vehicle, driven by Elliott Antoin Huggins, pulled up in a turn lane to confront Wilson.

Witnesses told police that Huggins first threw a cup of coffee at Wilson’s car. When Wilson got out of his car, Huggins threw coffee at him too. Things got even more serious when Wilson grabbed the side mirror of Huggins’ vehicle. At that moment, Huggins shot Wilson.

Charges Against the Suspect

Elliott Antoin Huggins has been arrested and is facing serious charges. He is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to gather all the details to understand exactly what happened.

Road rage can lead to very serious consequences, and this heartbreaking incident shows how a small argument on the road can quickly escalate into something deadly. It’s a reminder for everyone to stay calm while driving, no matter how frustrating the situation might be. Losing a life over a moment of anger is a tragedy for everyone involved.

