Sullivan’s Island Attack: Child Survives, Family Calls for Change and Justice

One week after a shocking car attack on Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina, new charges have been filed against the accused, Justin Collin Adams. As the investigation continues, the family of one young survivor is speaking out, sharing their painful experience and asking for action to prevent future violence.

10-Year-Old Escapes Death by Inches

Ten-year-old Tanner Czuar was almost hit when a car came speeding toward him. He acted fast and ducked to the ground, which likely saved his life. The same car had already hit two other people, including a teacher.

“Next thing you know, I’m running for my life. God saved me—He saved me at that moment,” Tanner said, remembering the terrifying incident.

“This Can Happen to Anyone,” Says Family

Tanner’s parents, Kaitlyn and Jason Czuar, are speaking publicly to bring attention to what happened. They say no family should have to go through what they did.

“If this happened to us, it can happen to anybody,” Kaitlyn said. “We can’t ignore how serious this is.”

The couple now wants to see real change. They are asking lawmakers to crack down on violence and improve mental health services to stop these kinds of attacks before they happen.

A Plea for Safer Communities

Kaitlyn expressed how confused and hurt they are, asking how someone like the attacker could be out on the streets.

“We can’t live like this. We can’t live in fear every time we send our children to school,” she said. “There are still many questions, and I’m praying they will be answered soon.”

Jason added that such violence can affect anyone, anywhere, regardless of background or where they live.

“You just cannot have this lawlessness anymore. It doesn’t matter what neighbourhood you’re from or what your status is. Everyone is at risk if we don’t make changes,” he said.

Substitute Teacher Injured While Protecting Children

The family also wants everyone to pray for another victim—an adult woman who was hurt while trying to protect the children. She is a substitute teacher and a mother who has had two surgeries and is still in the hospital.

“She saved those children,” said Kaitlyn. “She didn’t think about herself. She put everyone else first because she saw the car coming.”

Faith and Community Give Strength

Despite the trauma, the Czuar family says their faith and strong community support have helped them through this difficult time. They believe something good can still come out of this terrible situation.

“This could be a gift from God if it brings people closer to Christ,” said Jason. “That would be the best thing.”

Investigation Ongoing

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they are still talking to witnesses. More charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

The Sullivan’s Island attack has shaken the lives of those involved, especially young Tanner and his family. But through their faith, the support of their community, and their push for justice, they hope something positive can come out of their pain. Their story is a strong reminder that violence can happen anywhere—and that now is the time for change, support, and unity.

