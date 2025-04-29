Shocking Identity Revealed: Coroner Names Victim in Deadly Rivers Avenue Crash

Tragedy struck North Charleston on Friday afternoon when a deadly crash between a bicycle and a vehicle claimed the life of a local woman. Authorities have now released the identity of the victim and confirmed that investigations are ongoing.

Accident Details

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on Rivers Avenue, near Eagle Drive. According to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office, Kimberly Elkins, a 49-year-old resident of North Charleston, was riding her bicycle when she was involved in the accident. Sadly, she died at the scene from blunt force injuries caused by the crash.

Investigation Underway

The North Charleston Police Department has launched a full investigation into the incident. Officers are working to determine exactly how the crash happened and whether any charges might be filed. As of now, no additional details about the driver or the circumstances leading up to the collision have been released.

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to come forward and assist in the investigation. Police say that every piece of information can help bring clarity and possibly prevent similar accidents in the future.

The death of Kimberly Elkins is a heartbreaking reminder of how quickly tragedy can strike on busy roads. As investigators continue to work through the details of this fatal crash, it highlights the urgent need for better road safety awareness — both for drivers and bicyclists. North Charleston’s community mourns the loss of a life cut short and hopes for answers and action to prevent future incidents.

SOURCE