Safety fears become a reality in the Summerville community

A car accident in Summerville, South Carolina, has confirmed the safety fears many residents already had about speeding in their neighbourhood. The crash happened near a bend on King Charles Circle, and people living nearby are now urging local officials to take action before someone gets seriously hurt.

Accident Highlights Ongoing Speeding Concerns

The crash involved three vehicles and happened at the very moment when residents were already talking about how dangerous the roads had become. The accident took place near Axtell Drive, an area that locals say has become a speeding zone, especially since the Berlin G. Myers Parkway opened nearby.

When the crash happened, one car ended up stuck between trees, badly damaged at both ends. Luckily, no major injuries were reported. However, one of the drivers involved reportedly left the scene without sharing any information with the others.

Emergency Services Respond Quickly

Officers from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services arrived soon after the accident. They were able to account for all the drivers involved, including the one who initially drove away.

Community Speaks Out

Local resident Kim Hamilton said she rushed outside after hearing a loud crash. “I just came out to see what was going on and saw the car facing the wrong direction, off the side of the road,” she said. She added that it was especially scary because it was the second crash in just one week.

Many people in the area are now afraid for their safety, especially the safety of young children who often play outside after school. Suzie Hamilton, another resident, said, “It’s very scary that someone might get hurt. We have a lot of small children here.”

Parents Don’t Let Kids Play Outside

The danger has become so serious that some parents have stopped allowing their kids to play outside. Elizabeth Allen, who lives near the local elementary school, said proper road safety measures are urgently needed.

“At the moment, I don’t let my kids play out. But if they install a stop sign or put proper signage, it would really help us feel safer,” she said.

Residents Call for Change

The residents are not asking for anything major—just simple things like speed limit signs, stop signs, or more police presence. They feel these changes could prevent future accidents.

“We don’t want to wait for someone to get hit before something is done,” Allen said. “We live here. We see it every day and night. Please take care of this now.”

County Responds to Residents’ Complaints

Dorchester County officials responded by saying that they received messages from two residents about speeding issues on Axtell Drive. They confirmed that one speed limit sign was replaced the same day they received the complaint.

Officials also mentioned that when it comes to installing speed humps, several criteria are considered as per the County’s ordinance. Residents can contact the Public Works Department directly to raise traffic-related concerns.

This recent crash is a wake-up call for everyone involved. While thankfully no one was seriously injured, the next time may not be so lucky. With more children and families living in the area, road safety needs to become a top priority. Neighbours are hopeful that local authorities will listen and take action now, before tragedy strikes.

