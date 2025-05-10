Report: Woman purposefully rammed a vehicle and gate at a North Charleston apartment complex

A shocking case of domestic violence unfolded in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Thursday afternoon. A woman was arrested after using her vehicle to ram into another car and damage a motorized gate during a heated altercation at an apartment complex.

Domestic Dispute Turns Dangerous at Apartment Complex

Police officers were called to the ICON at Park Circle apartment complex after receiving reports of a vehicle intentionally crashing into another car. According to the North Charleston Police Department, the incident took place during what they described as a domestic violence situation.

Suspect Claims It Was an Accident

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect, 24-year-old Kayonna Duncan, told them she had accidentally rear-ended the vehicle in front of her. However, this story was quickly challenged by a security guard who witnessed the entire event and said it appeared to be a deliberate act.

Victims Say They Were Targeted

The police report says one of the victims was at the apartment complex to pick up his girlfriend. As she walked toward the vehicle, Duncan allegedly drove toward them at high speed. The man said he tried to escape by driving away, but Duncan attempted to block them.

He explained that when he finally drove around her, she chased them and used her car to ram into their vehicle from behind.

Past Domestic Violence History Revealed

Police later discovered that Duncan and the male victim share a child and have a history of domestic violence cases. This wasn’t the first time authorities had been involved in conflicts between the two.

Security Footage Confirms Deliberate Attack

Security cameras at the apartment complex captured the full incident. The video showed Duncan using her car to block the victims and then speeding forward to hit their vehicle. Instead of hitting the car directly, she first hit the apartment complex’s motorized gate, damaging it severely.

The footage also showed Duncan striking the back of the victims’ vehicle again, pushing it out onto McMillian Avenue. Based on this evidence, police confirmed that the act was intentional.

Charges Against Duncan

Kayonna Duncan was arrested on several serious charges. She now faces:

Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

Assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature

Malicious injury to real property worth over $2,000

The investigation is ongoing, and Duncan will likely face court proceedings soon.

This incident is a reminder of how dangerous domestic violence situations can become. Even outside the home, such disputes can lead to serious harm and property damage. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured in this case, but the outcome could have been much worse. Law enforcement continues to take such matters seriously, especially when there is a history of abuse involved.

