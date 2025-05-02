One Wrong Turn, One Life Lost: The Shocking DUI Crash That Rocked Goose Creek

A serious car accident that happened last month in Summerville, South Carolina, has now led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man. The crash, which involved drinking and driving, resulted in the death of a young passenger. Police are continuing their investigation.

Arrest Made in Fatal Summerville Crash

On Wednesday morning, May 1, Sir Anthony Campbell from Goose Creek turned himself in to the police. He has been charged with a felony for driving under the influence (DUI) that caused a death. This comes after a high-speed crash that took place on April 12 in the early hours of the morning.

How the Accident Happened

Police say that around 2 a.m., Campbell was driving on North Main Street in Summerville when he ran a red light at the Berlin G. Myers Parkway intersection. His car hit another vehicle and flipped over due to the impact.

In the crash, one of the passengers in Campbell’s car, 21-year-old Dakari T. McCutchen from Moncks Corner, suffered serious injuries. Sadly, he later died because of those injuries. The police’s traffic safety team is still looking into all the details of the crash.

Alcohol Was a Major Factor

According to the police, Campbell’s blood alcohol content (BAC) at the time of the accident was 0.282%. This is more than three times the legal limit in South Carolina, which is 0.08%. Driving with such a high alcohol level is extremely dangerous and against the law.

What Happens Next?

Right now, Campbell is being held at the Berkeley County Detention Center. He is waiting for a bond hearing to decide if he can be released while the case continues. The investigation is ongoing, and more updates may come as police collect more evidence.

This tragic crash shows how dangerous it is to drive under the influence of alcohol. A young life was lost, and another is now facing serious legal trouble. Authorities are reminding everyone to stay safe on the roads and never drive after drinking. As the investigation continues, the victim’s family and the community are left grieving and searching for justice.

