One Dead, Seven Hurt: The Terrifying Moment Fleeing police U-Haul Obliterated Motorcyclist

Charleston, South Carolina witnessed a tragic accident on Saturday evening when a U-Haul truck, fleeing from police, caused a deadly crash on Meeting Street. A motorcyclist lost their life, and several others were injured in this terrible incident. Here’s a detailed look at what happened.

U-Haul Driver Tries to Evade Police

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident began when police officers tried to stop a U-Haul truck around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Dorchester and Meeting Street Roads. Instead of pulling over, the truck driver chose to flee, leading officers on a dangerous chase.

The driver took Dorchester Road to Interstate 26 and then entered downtown Charleston through the Crosstown. Even after officers stopped chasing the U-Haul at Columbus and King Streets, the driver kept speeding away.

Deadly Collision on Meeting Street

As the U-Haul traveled north in the southbound lanes of Meeting Street, it hit two pedestrians at Reid Street. The driver then swerved into another lane, crashing into a 2022 Mercedes sedan. This impact caused a chain reaction, with the Mercedes colliding into a Honda motorcycle, which then struck a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The result was heartbreaking. One passenger on the motorcycle died from their injuries, while the other was rushed to the hospital. The two pedestrians, all three people in the Mercedes, and one U-Haul passenger were also taken to hospitals for treatment.

U-Haul Driver Identified and Arrested

Authorities identified the U-Haul driver as 54-year-old Margie Kathy Brown. She and another passenger in the truck claimed to be “sovereign citizens,” meaning they believe they are not bound by traditional laws.

Brown now faces several serious charges, including reckless homicide by vehicle, improper turn on red, and failure to stop for blue lights causing bodily harm. She is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. She was given a small bond of $232.50 for the improper turn charge, but for the more serious charges, no bond has been granted.

The identity of the second occupant in the U-Haul has not yet been shared by officials.

Investigation Continues

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the deceased motorcyclist. Meanwhile, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash.

Authorities are piecing together exactly what happened and ensuring everyone involved gets justice.

This tragic event has left the Charleston community heartbroken. A reckless attempt to escape the law ended up costing a life and injuring several innocent people. As the investigation continues, police hope to uncover more details and prevent such senseless incidents in the future. It reminds us that running from the law can have deadly consequences for both the suspects and innocent bystanders. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.

SOURCE