North Charleston Shooting: Man Kills Girlfriend, Injures Three, Then Takes His Own Life

A tragic shooting incident shocked the North Charleston community, leaving two people dead and three others injured in what police are calling a domestic-related crime. Authorities have now identified the victims and released further details about what happened on that night.

Victims Identified in the North Charleston Tragedy

The Charleston County Coroner confirmed that 20-year-old Brianna Nelson died from a gunshot wound at the scene on Ward Street. She was pronounced dead at around 9:40 p.m. The man behind the shooting was Travis Wright, 28, also from North Charleston. After the attack, he fled the scene and later shot himself on Midland Park Road. He was found dead at 11:19 p.m. from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What Police Discovered

The North Charleston Police Department responded to calls about gunfire around 9:45 p.m. on Ward Avenue. At the scene, they found three people injured near the front of an apartment—one man and two women. While clearing the apartment for safety, they found Brianna Nelson inside with a fatal gunshot wound to her chest.

Later, Wright was discovered behind a location on Midland Park Road. He had taken his own life with a gun, ending the night in more heartbreak.

Investigation: Murder, Attempted Murder, and Suicide

Authorities are treating the case as a murder, attempted murder, and suicide. Police believe Wright first shot and injured three people, killed Brianna Nelson—believed to be his girlfriend—and then traveled to another area where he took his own life.

The investigation is still ongoing, and officers are working to learn more about what led up to the shooting. Police reports suggest the incident was domestic in nature, with signs pointing to a troubled relationship as a key factor.

Community in Shock

The tragic event has left many in the community shaken. Incidents like these highlight the serious dangers of domestic violence. Local authorities and support organizations often stress the importance of seeking help in such situations before things escalate. This case serves as a painful reminder of how quickly things can turn deadly.

Two young lives were lost in this tragic North Charleston shooting, and three others were hurt. As police continue their investigation, the incident underlines the importance of addressing domestic violence early. Families and communities are left grieving and searching for answers in the wake of this heartbreaking event.

SOURCE