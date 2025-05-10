North Charleston police are investigating an infant fatality

A heartbreaking incident unfolded at a hotel in North Charleston, South Carolina. An infant was found unresponsive by the mother, and despite emergency efforts, the child sadly passed away. Police are now looking into what happened.

Infant Found Unresponsive at Residence Inn

The North Charleston Police Department confirmed that officers were called to the Residence Inn located on Northside Drive. The call came in after reports that an infant was not breathing. Police spokesperson Harve Jacobs shared that the baby was discovered unresponsive by the mother, who had just woken up.

Emergency Services Tried to Save the Baby

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) quickly arrived at the hotel and immediately tried to perform life-saving efforts. The baby was rushed to a nearby hospital emergency room. Sadly, despite their best efforts, the child could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Cause of Death Still Unknown

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of death. At this time, it is not clear what led to the infant becoming unresponsive. Officials have said that the investigation is still in progress. Police and medical examiners will work together to determine how and why the baby died.

Investigation Still Going On

The North Charleston Police Department has not released further details, but they are continuing their investigation. As part of standard procedures, they will likely review medical records, talk to family members, and look at hotel surveillance footage to understand more about the situation.

This tragic event has shocked the local community. The loss of a child is always deeply painful, and many are hoping for answers soon. While we wait for more information from the investigation, our thoughts are with the family during this very difficult time.

