North Charleston Man Arrested After Stabbing Two Women Near Old Pine Circle

A violent incident unfolded in North Charleston late Tuesday night, leaving two women seriously injured and a man in police custody. The North Charleston Police Department confirmed that a man was arrested for a double stabbing that happened near Old Pine Circle. Here’s a simplified update on what happened.

Stabbing Reported on Old Pine Circle

Just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, police were called to a home on Old Pine Circle following reports of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, bleeding heavily and in need of urgent medical attention.

Shortly after, other responding officers discovered a second female victim nearby, also with several stab wounds and bleeding out. Emergency services transported both women to a nearby hospital for treatment. At the time of the report, their conditions had not been released publicly.

Suspect Arrested After Standoff

According to police, the man believed to be responsible for the attack was arrested on Wednesday. His name has not been released yet, but authorities said the arrest was made without any incident after a brief standoff with law enforcement. The man now faces two counts of attempted murder.

Police stressed that there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the area around Old Pine Circle is now secure.

Investigation Ongoing

The motive behind the attack has not yet been confirmed, and officers are still investigating what led to the stabbing. Police did confirm both victims are women, and more details are expected as the case develops.

Community Response

Events like this can shake a community, especially when they happen in quiet residential areas like Old Pine Circle. Local residents are being reassured by police that the situation is under control and that the suspect is in custody. Investigators are now working to learn more about the relationship between the suspect and the victims, and whether any history of violence was involved.

A peaceful North Charleston neighborhood was the scene of a serious crime this week, as two women were stabbed and rushed to the hospital. Thankfully, police acted quickly, arrested the suspect without incident, and are continuing their investigation. While the motive is still unknown, authorities are treating this as a serious criminal case, with charges of attempted murder already filed.

