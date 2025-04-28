Multiple Agencies Swarm Downtown Charleston After Fatal Shooting”

A tragic incident shook downtown Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday evening. A shooting led to the death of one person, bringing worry and sadness to the community. Here’s everything we know so far about what happened.

Police Heard Gunshots During Patrol

On Sunday, around 8:27 p.m., Charleston Police officers were patrolling near Johnson Street when they suddenly heard gunshots. Acting quickly, they rushed towards the sound and found a person lying injured on the street. According to Sergeant Chris Stinson, the victim had suffered a gunshot wound.

Sadly, despite efforts to help, the victim was declared dead at the scene.

Fight Escalated Into Gunfire

Police reports suggest that the shooting started with a fight on the street. Things turned violent, leading to someone pulling out a gun and firing. However, it is still unclear if the victim was part of the original fight or just an innocent bystander caught in the middle.

Authorities have also not confirmed if this incident is related to three other shootings that happened earlier over the weekend.

Other Agencies Joined the Investigation

After the shooting, many agencies came together to investigate the scene. Officers from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, their K-9 unit, and Citadel Police all assisted the Charleston Police. Their quick teamwork showed how serious the situation was.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office is now working to identify the victim, but as of now, the name has not been made public.

No Arrests Made Yet

At this time, no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting. Police are still gathering evidence, speaking to witnesses, and checking nearby security cameras. They are working hard to find out exactly what happened and who was responsible.

Community on Edge

This incident has left many people in Charleston feeling uneasy. With several shootings happening over the same weekend, locals are worried about the safety of their streets. Police have promised to increase patrols and are asking anyone with information to come forward to help with the investigation.

Violence like this shakes not only the families of the victims but the entire community. While the police continue their hard work to find the truth, residents hope for peace and justice. Authorities have not yet identified the victim or made any arrests, but investigations are ongoing. It’s important for communities to come together during such times and support one another. If you have any information about the incident, you are encouraged to contact the Charleston Police Department.

SOURCE