Harris Teeter to Close Seaside Farms Location in Mount Pleasant by End of May

The Harris Teeter grocery store located at Seaside Farms in Mount Pleasant will be closing its doors by the end of May 2025. This announcement came from Danna Robinson, the director of corporate affairs for Harris Teeter, on Tuesday.

Why is the Seaside Farms Location Closing?

According to Robinson, the decision to close the Seaside Farms location at 1981 Riviera Drive was made after a “careful consideration and strategic market review.” The company emphasized that this closure was part of their broader strategy and not a decision taken lightly.

Impact on Employees

The closure process will begin in late May, and employees at the Seaside Farms location were informed about the decision on April 24. Robinson mentioned that affected workers will have the option to transfer to other Harris Teeter stores in the area, offering them continued employment opportunities within the company.

While the closure of the Seaside Farms Harris Teeter may be disappointing for some, the company has stated that this decision was made with careful thought and strategy in mind. Local employees will be given the chance to continue working at other locations. The community will lose this popular grocery store by May 28, 2025, but Harris Teeter continues to operate in other parts of the region.

