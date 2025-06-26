Isle of Palms

Forbes’ Best-in-State Lawyers list for South Carolina includes five attorneys from the Charleston region

In the latest edition of Forbes’ 2025 America’s Best-in-State Lawyers list, eight attorneys from South Carolina have earned recognition, with five of them hailing from the Charleston area. These attorneys, known for their expertise and outstanding legal careers, were selected for their exceptional contributions across various fields of law. Among them are former state officials Richard “Dick” Harpootlian and Bakari Sellers, alongside prominent figures like Joseph F. Rice from Motley Rice and Jodi Westbrook Flowers.

Key Attorneys from Charleston and Mount Pleasant

The five attorneys practicing in Charleston and Mount Pleasant represent the high level of legal talent present in the area. These individuals are known for handling complex and high-profile cases. Notable mentions include:

Joseph F. Rice: The founder of Motley Rice, Joseph Rice has earned significant recognition for his role in negotiating settlements with BP in one of the largest civil class action cases in U.S. history.

Jodi Westbrook Flowers: A member of Motley Rice, Jodi has worked on cases concerning public entities holding opioid manufacturers accountable and tackling issues related to state-sponsored international terrorism.

Attorneys from Columbia Making the List

In addition to the Charleston-based attorneys, three other South Carolina lawyers from Columbia also made the Forbes list:

Richard Harpootlian: Known for his 30 years of trial experience, Harpootlian has secured numerous multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements as the founder of Harpootlian Attorneys at Law.

Bakari Sellers: As an attorney at Strom Law Firm, Sellers has gained nationwide recognition as a political commentator and a representative for the families of the Emanuel 9. He’s also a New York Times bestselling author.

John T. Lay, Jr.: With over 25 years of experience in managing complex litigation, Lay is a partner at Gallivan, White, and Boyd, specializing in high-stakes legal cases.

The Lawyers’ Specializations

Each attorney on the list specializes in distinct areas of law. For example, David S. Cobb specializes in construction litigation, while GP Diminich focuses on private wealth, estate planning, and taxation law for high-net-worth individuals and corporations. Many of these lawyers, such as Craig, Flowers, Harpootlian, Rice, and Sellers, are mainly involved in civil litigation. Others, like Cobb and Lay, handle commercial and construction litigation.

Recognition and Impact

The inclusion of these South Carolina lawyers on Forbes’ prestigious list highlights the state’s growing legal influence. Not only do these professionals represent their clients with skill and expertise, but they also contribute significantly to their communities and the legal field as a whole.

The 2025 Forbes America’s Best-in-State Lawyers list showcases the exceptional talent of South Carolina’s legal professionals. The state’s attorneys, from Charleston to Columbia, continue to shape the legal landscape with their expertise, particularly in civil litigation and other specialized areas. Their hard work, dedication, and successful case outcomes have earned them well-deserved recognition at a national level.

