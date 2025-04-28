38 Years of Tradition! Why Thousands Flocked to Mount Pleasant’s Nautical Spectacle

Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, came alive on Sunday morning as thousands gathered to celebrate the town’s deep connection to its maritime roots. The 38th Annual Blessing of the Fleet not only honoured the hardworking shrimpers and fishermen but also helped raise awareness about an industry that is struggling to survive in today’s world.

Boats, Blessings, and Beautiful Moments

Crowds cheered with excitement at Memorial Waterfront Park Pier as nine shrimp and fish boats sailed proudly under the Ravenel Bridge. Each boat received a special blessing before heading out to sea, accompanied by the sound of honking horns, playful dolphins, and graceful cranes.

Announcers shared interesting stories about each boat and its captain. Highlights included the Irish Rose, captained by the youngest in the fleet, and BTS, a boat that held strong ties to Vietnamese heritage. Other boats that were blessed included Impatience, Carolina Breeze, Family Thing, Amy Marie, the Richardson Brothers, Miss Paula, and Magwood Pride.

Honouring a True Legend

The event was especially emotional for Tressy Magwood-Mellichamp and Jennifer Magwood-Ray, daughters of Wayne Magwood, who founded the festival decades ago. Wearing t-shirts printed with a photo of their late father and the word “LEGEND,” they led the blessing ceremony.

Wayne Magwood, often called “shrimping royalty,” was honoured with a special memorial placement on Shem Creek just days earlier, marking five years since his passing. His daughters are now continuing his legacy by teaching the younger generations about the importance of supporting local fisheries.

“Our community was built on its maritime history. It’s so important that we keep sharing that story,” said Tressy.

The Struggles Facing Local Shrimpers

While the festival was full of joy, it also carried a serious message. Once packed with dozens of fishing boats, Shem Creek’s shrimping fleet has seen a major decline. Imported shrimp from other countries have made it tough for local shrimpers to survive.

“Shrimping is one of the top 10 most dangerous jobs out there,” explained Tressy. “Our local shrimpers risk their lives to bring fresh products to our tables.”

The Magwoods emphasized that while many restaurants do use imported shrimp, it’s important for customers to know where their seafood comes from. Choosing local shrimp helps support the hardworking families that make Charleston’s seafood industry so special.

Community Support Means Everything

For Tressy and Jennifer, the best memories come from being part of the festival as children, waving to the crowds from the bright teal-colored Magwood Pride boat.

“It means a lot when people show up and support our fishing families. It puts a human face to the seafood you eat,” Tressy said.

With each boat blessed and every cheer from the crowd, Mount Pleasant proved that its strong maritime spirit is still very much alive. Through events like the Blessing of the Fleet, the community is not only celebrating its past but also fighting to keep its proud traditions alive for future generations.

The 38th Annual Blessing of the Fleet was more than just a celebration—it was a heartfelt reminder of the importance of supporting local industries. As the Magwood family and many others continue to advocate for Charleston’s fishing heritage, it is clear that community support remains the key to keeping these traditions alive. By choosing local seafood and honouring the hardworking faces behind it, we can all play a part in preserving a vital piece of Mount Pleasant’s identity.

