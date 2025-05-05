Woman, 46, Killed and Multiple Others Injured After SUV Plows Into Pedestrians in ‘Tragic Traffic Accident’

STUTTGART, GERMANY — A tragic traffic accident occurred on May 2, 2025, when a black Mercedes G-Class vehicle left the road and struck several pedestrians at an intersection in Stuttgart, Germany.

Details of the Incident

According to Stuttgart Police, the accident took place at the Olgastraße/Charlottenstraße intersection, located south of the city center, around 5:50 p.m. local time. The 42-year-old driver of the Mercedes lost control and hit eight people.

Five people sustained slight injuries, while three others were seriously injured.

Tragically, a 46-year-old woman later died from her injuries in the hospital.

One individual was resuscitated at the scene.

Emergency Response and Medical Treatment

The Stuttgart Fire Department responded to the scene and cordoned off the area. They shared updates via X (formerly Twitter), stating that they were treating the injured on site.

Children and a mother with a stroller were among those injured. According to hospital spokesperson Stefan Möbius, the children were initially treated and received a “cautious all-clear” by Friday evening. One child required surgery and was later placed under intensive care.

By Saturday, May 3, police confirmed that all injured children were out of danger.

Driver’s Status and Investigation

The driver, a 42-year-old man, was arrested at the scene but was not injured. Police confirmed that the incident was a tragic traffic accident and there was no evidence to suggest it was a deliberate act of violence or an attack. Authorities are still investigating the background of the incident, and an expert has been consulted to assist with the ongoing probe.

Past Similar Incidents

This incident follows a similar event that occurred two months ago in Mannheim, Germany, where a black SUV also drove into pedestrians, killing one person and injuring several others. Authorities are continuing their investigations into both incidents.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation is still underway, and Stuttgart Police have yet to release the driver’s identity.

