While the car was driving’: Woman stabs and kills paramedic who tried to aid her, only days after nearly removing ‘chunk’ off cop’s arm, prosecutors allege

A Missouri woman has been arrested twice in one week after allegedly attacking both first responders and law enforcement officers. The attacks included the fatal stabbing of a paramedic and a police officer who was nearly bitten by the suspect.

Fatal Stabbing of a Paramedic

Shanetta Bossell, 39, is facing first-degree murder, armed criminal action, third-degree assault, and resisting arrest charges in connection with the stabbing of Graham Hoffman, a Kansas City Fire Department paramedic, on April 24, 2024. Bossell is also charged for biting another officer and attempting to break into vehicles just days earlier.

Prosecutor Zachary Thompson held a press conference to discuss the case. He explained that Bossell had been arrested just five days earlier for assaulting an off-duty officer and was released after posting a $10,000 bond.

“The judge in that case reviewed the circumstances and set a bond based on the circumstances,” Thompson said, noting Bossell’s criminal history did not show convictions for similar offenses.

Incident Involving the Paramedic

On Sunday, April 24, police responded to a welfare check on Bossell, who was walking on the shoulder of Missouri 152 Highway near North Oak Trafficway. Officers discovered that she had a cut on her finger and called for an ambulance.

When paramedics, including Hoffman, arrived, they determined that Bossell was not suicidal or violent but refused to go to the hospital. After some discussion, Bossell agreed to go in the ambulance. A police officer followed the ambulance to the hospital.

While en route, Bossell allegedly began attacking Hoffman inside the ambulance. When the ambulance driver heard Hoffman call for help, he pulled over to the side of the road. Police officers soon arrived and saw a struggle between Hoffman and Bossell. Prosecutors say Bossell had a knife, which she used to fatally stab Hoffman. The knife was recovered inside the ambulance.

Previous Attack on Officer

Earlier in the week, on April 23, Bossell allegedly bit an off-duty police officer while trying to break into cars. The officer, who had just finished work, noticed Bossell attempting to get into vehicles, including his own. The officer tried to stop her and prevent her from grabbing his knife, which was on his police vest. While the officer was trying to call for backup, Bossell allegedly bit his forearm, causing significant injury.

The officer was able to free himself after Bossell refused to release his arm, risking further injury. Other Kansas City police officers arrived shortly after and took Bossell into custody.

Attack on Officer Following the Stabbing

After stabbing Hoffman, Bossell allegedly attempted to attack another officer who was following the ambulance. According to court documents, she tried to get into the driver’s seat of the emergency vehicle. When the officer tried to stop her, she bit his arm. He was only able to get her off by hitting her in the head with the butt of his service weapon.

Mental Health Concerns

When asked about Bossell’s mental health history, Prosecutor Thompson explained, “In the state of Missouri, all defendants are presumed to be competent. Any issues with mental health can be addressed during court proceedings.”

Legal Proceedings

Bossell is now facing murder charges and multiple counts of assault. The investigation into her actions is ongoing.

