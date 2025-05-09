“What the f— did I do?” Police claim an armed driver who is furious over a fender incident tries to rape a lady and threatens to kill her child

In a terrifying incident in Hancock County, Indiana, a woman and her baby narrowly escaped danger after a man allegedly crashed into her car and then tried to kidnap and sexually assault her at gunpoint. Authorities have arrested Jason M. Middleton, who now faces multiple serious charges.

What Happened at the Intersection?

On April 28, near U.S. 52 and County Road 100 West, the victim was stopped at an intersection with her baby in the car. Suddenly, her vehicle was rear-ended by a van driven by Middleton, according to court records cited by the Greenfield Daily Reporter.

Both Middleton and the woman stepped out of their vehicles. Despite being at fault, Middleton began yelling at the woman, accusing her of causing the accident. The woman, visibly shaken, replied,

“You just hit me twice, and I have a baby in the car.”

Attempted Kidnapping and Assault

The woman returned to her car to call police and collect insurance details, as advised by emergency dispatchers. But what happened next was far more frightening than a traffic accident.

Middleton reportedly pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot both the woman and her baby if she didn’t get into his van. The woman fought back, trying to protect herself and her child. According to the police affidavit, Middleton put his hand around her neck, trying to force her into his vehicle.

He allegedly told her to “shut the f— up” and insisted she get in the van. A nearby witness saw the struggle and heard the woman cry out, “My baby!” Other drivers in the area stopped and came to her rescue, causing Middleton to flee the scene.

How Police Caught Him

Luckily, the victim had noted down Middleton’s license plate number before the violent confrontation began. Police used the information to track him down. A short time later, they found his van parked in a nearby county, and Middleton was hiding inside a storage container.

Though a gun was not recovered, Middleton gave a different story during questioning. He claimed the woman had pulled a gun on him, and he only ran away because he was scared she might shoot him. However, based on the victim’s report and witness accounts, police arrested him.

Charges Filed Against Jason M. Middleton

Middleton has been formally charged with:

Attempted rape

Attempted armed kidnapping

Criminal confinement with a deadly weapon

He remains in custody as the case moves forward in the Indiana court system.

This shocking case has left the local community stunned and serves as a chilling reminder that even a routine traffic accident can quickly turn dangerous. Thanks to the woman’s quick thinking and the help of concerned bystanders, a potentially deadly situation was stopped in time. The suspect is now behind bars, and the investigation continues. Meanwhile, the brave woman and her baby are safe.

