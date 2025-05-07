Wanda Barzee, the kidnapper of Elizabeth Smart, smiles in a recent photo from the Sex Offender Registry. This is why she was sent to prison

Wanda Barzee, who was involved in the shocking 2002 kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart, has been taken into custody once again. On 1 May, the 79-year-old was arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly violating her parole by visiting public parks—something she is legally not allowed to do as a registered sex offender.

Barzee Smiles in Latest Mugshot Despite Serious Charges

Barzee, whose name is listed on Utah’s Sex Offender Registry, was recently seen smiling in an updated mugshot. The photo was taken as part of her check-in requirements, where registered offenders must report twice a year—once on their birthday and again six months later. If their appearance changes, a new photo is taken.

After her recent arrest, Barzee must now check in weekly, as she allegedly visited Liberty Park and Sugar House Park, both in Salt Lake City. According to police spokesperson Brent Weisberg, this action violated the conditions of her parole.

Ongoing Monitoring by Authorities

Although she was released after her arrest under court orders, Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) confirmed they are closely monitoring the situation. The department’s social workers and crisis intervention team are working alongside detectives to ensure Barzee receives the resources needed and that the public remains safe.

Who Is Wanda Barzee?

Wanda Barzee is best known for her role in the kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart, who was just 14 years old when she was abducted in 2002. Barzee and her husband, Brian David Mitchell, kept Smart captive for nine months, moving her between abandoned camps and rundown houses in Utah and California.

During her captivity, Smart suffered repeated abuse. She later said that Barzee was not just a passive observer but encouraged Mitchell and even participated in the daily assaults.

How Was Barzee Caught?

Authorities were able to identify Barzee and Mitchell after Smart’s sister remembered the voice of the kidnapper. She recognized it as the same man who had worked at their house earlier. Soon after, pictures of the couple aired on America’s Most Wanted, and someone recognized them and informed the police.

Legal Timeline of Barzee’s Case

Barzee was arrested in 2003 but did not face trial immediately. She was found mentally unfit and wasn’t put on trial for federal charges until 2009 and state charges in 2010. In 2006, a Utah judge ordered that she be forcibly medicated to become fit for trial.

Eventually, she pleaded guilty to kidnapping and agreed to testify against her husband. She served her federal sentence in Texas until 2016 and returned to Utah afterward. Due to credit for time already served, she was released from prison in 2018—six years earlier than expected.

Elizabeth Smart’s Reaction

Elizabeth Smart has been vocal about her discomfort with Barzee’s release. In a 2018 interview, she revealed that Barzee still worships Mitchell and carries his writings, which shows that she has not moved on from the past. Smart said she fears Barzee remains a danger to her and others in society.

Wanda Barzee’s recent arrest has brought her troubling history back into the public spotlight. Despite her age, her actions continue to raise concern among law enforcement and victims alike. With her background and current parole violation, many—including Elizabeth Smart—believe Barzee still poses a real threat. Authorities are now taking extra steps to monitor her closely, ensuring she follows the law and public safety is not at risk.

SOURCE