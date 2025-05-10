Unable to defend herself’: Reliable nurse charged with’shaking’ breathing machine and causing nosebleed by covering paraplegic teen’s lips with washcloth

ST. CLOUD, FLORIDA – A home health nurse in Florida has been arrested and charged with aggravated abuse after allegedly being caught on video abusing a non-verbal, disabled teenage girl under her care.

The accused, Nia Ayers, 24, had been caring for the 18-year-old victim every Friday for about a year, according to an arrest warrant reviewed by Law&Crime and shared by the St. Cloud Police Department.

Victim is Quadriplegic and Completely Dependent

The 18-year-old patient, who remains unnamed for privacy, has cerebral palsy, is quadriplegic, and cannot speak or move independently. She is completely reliant on caregivers for all daily needs, including survival, as mentioned in the police report.

Mother Discovers Red Scratches, Reviews Camera Footage

The case came to light on May 3, when the teen’s mother noticed red scratches on her daughter’s mouth and eyelid after Ayers’ shift. Suspicious, she reviewed home security footage and was shocked to see multiple incidents of physical abuse.

She then immediately contacted local police and handed over the footage.

Footage Shows Multiple Instances of Abuse

An officer who reviewed the video described disturbing scenes in the warrant:

Ayers is seen placing tape over the victim’s mouth

She then aggressively pressed a washcloth against her mouth, seemingly restricting her breathing

She is also seen ripping the tape off harshly, causing visible discomfort

According to the teen’s mother, tape was sometimes used to help keep her daughter’s eyes closed while sleeping, but it was never meant to be used on her mouth.

The abuse didn’t stop there. Ayers was also seen:

Yanking the victim’s left arm aggressively

Shaking the teen’s breathing machine so violently that it caused a nosebleed

Forcefully rubbing a towel on the girl’s face

Pinching the area around her mouth

The video also showed the girl trying to move away in distress, despite her limited ability to move.

Nurse Turned Herself In

Following the investigation, Ayers turned herself in to the police late Wednesday night. She now faces a charge of aggravated abuse of an elderly or disabled person — a serious felony offence.

Police Chief Calls It a “Truly Heinous Act”

St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke condemned the incident, saying:

“The victim in this case is completely unable to defend herself or cry out for help. This is a truly heinous act, and we are concerned there may be other victims.”

This deeply upsetting case highlights the vulnerability of people with disabilities who rely on caregivers to survive. The alleged actions by the nurse — someone trusted with that responsibility — have shocked the community. As investigations continue, officials are urging anyone with similar concerns or past experiences with the accused to come forward.

SOURCE