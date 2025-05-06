Tourist boats in China capsize amid a violent storm, leaving at least ten people dead and numerous others injured

A relaxing holiday boat trip turned into a tragedy in China when four tourist boats capsized, killing at least 10 people and sending 70 others to the hospital.

What Happened?

The accident took place around 4:00 PM local time on Sunday in Qianxi City, located in China’s southwestern Guizhou province. The boats were carrying passengers along a scenic river when they were suddenly hit by strong winds. The weather changed quickly, with thick fog and mist making it hard to see, according to eyewitnesses.

The boats were not overloaded, according to early investigations. But the storm was so powerful that all four vessels overturned, throwing an estimated 84 people into the water.

Rescue Efforts

Emergency teams rushed to the scene. Divers worked late into the night, using torch lights underwater to search for survivors in the overturned boats. Drone footage showed rescue workers doing everything they could to save those trapped.

Of the 84 people who fell into the river, 70 were taken to hospital, although their injuries were said to be non-life-threatening. Only four people who were rescued didn’t need medical care.

A Holiday Turns Tragic

This tragic event happened during China’s May Day holiday week, a five-day national vacation when millions of people travel across the country. Guizhou is known for its beautiful rivers and mountains and is a popular destination for tourists.

Response From Chinese Leaders

China’s top leader Xi Jinping has called for “all-out efforts” to continue the search and rescue mission. He also sent Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing to the accident site to lead and support the ongoing efforts.

President Xi also emphasized the need to improve safety rules at tourist spots and other public places, especially during peak holiday seasons.

Not the First Recent Accident

This boating disaster comes just over two months after another tragic accident in Hunan province, where a passenger boat collided with an industrial vessel, killing 11 people.

Last year, another tragedy occurred in Tai’an city, where a bus lost control and hit a crowd gathered outside a school, killing six parents and five children.

This latest boat accident in Guizhou has left families grieving and once again raised concerns over tourist safety during national holidays in China. Authorities continue to investigate the incident and have promised to take steps to prevent similar disasters in the future.

